Pakistan’s foreign policy prioritizes geo-economics, global peace, security: DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a foreign policy rooted in geo-economics and unwavering adherence to international peace and security.

“One of the core principles guiding this foreign policy approach is accentuating Pakistan’s pivot to geo-economics,” Dar said, highlighting his personal leadership in promoting economic diplomacy as a key pillar of the country’s global engagement.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here, the deputy PM emphasized that enhancing trade, promoting foreign investment, attracting remittances and technology flows, and forging development partnerships were among the highest priorities. In this way, he said foreign policy became the most important instrument to protect and promote Pakistan’s economic interests and to substantially contribute to the process of national development.

“The other core principle is our abiding commitment to international law, United Nations Charter, and UN-centered multilateralism. This is of utmost importance for effectively addressing the world’s complex, interconnected threats and challenges — pertaining to peace and security, climate change and sustainable development, terrorism and trans-national crimes, strategic stability and destructive arms races, misinformation and disinformation, and Islamophobia and inter-faith harmony,” he added.

As regards the recent global turbulence and transformation, Ishaq Dar said both as a Middle Power and a key member of the ‘Global South’, Pakistan was contributing to the worthy causes of peace and security as well as sustainable development.

Referring to the India’s unfounded allegations following the Pahalgam attack, and its unprovoked aggression in May 2025, the deputy PM said Pakistan swiftly retaliated to the Indian escalation with a “quid pro quo plus” response – which is the “new normal” set by Pakistan if India insists on its dangerous notion of ‘limited war under the nuclear threshold.’

“The outcome of this 4-day war has once again underscored the reality that India can neither intimidate nor coerce Pakistan. New Delhi must, therefore, rethink its present hubristic and misguided policies that threaten peace and undermine security in South Asia.”

He said Pakistan also remained determined to protect its rights and entitlements under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). “We firmly reject attempts by India to weaponise water in pursuit of its narrow geopolitical objectives. India’s illegal and unilateral action of putting the Treaty “in abeyance” has no validity.”

He expressed his gratitude to all friendly countries, including the U.S., KSA, UAE, and Türkiye whom efforts resulted in preventing further escalation between India and Pakistan and putting the ceasefire in place.

He emphasized that sustainable peace in South Asia remained contingent on a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

As regards the recent developments in the Middle East, DPM Dar said Pakistan condemned Israel’s completely unjustified aggression against Iran as well as the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities by the U.S. These actions, representing a highly dangerous escalation, have been in violation of the UN charter and international law.

“Pakistan has consistently supported Iran’s legitimate right to self-defence under the Charter. We appreciate the constructive and pragmatic approach that Iran adopted in finding a negotiated solution to the nuclear issue. The U.S.-Israeli actions seriously undermined the longstanding norms of inter-state behaviour and exposed the entire region to a conflagration of potentially unimaginable consequences”, he added.

He said Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza continued to be a stain on the conscience of humanity urging that the international community must mobilise to stop Israel from its murderous course and persuade it to pursue a path of reason. “Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and calls for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

As regards Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, he said that a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s vital interest. “Having made sincere efforts in Afghanistan’s interest, it is our legitimate expectation that the Afghan Interim Government would take all steps necessary to ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not used for terrorism against any state, particularly Pakistan,” he added.

He said “Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership continued to scale new heights; our longstanding ties with the United States are expanding in both scope and substance; and the relationship with Russia is growing into a partnership deemed vital by both sides. We are fruitfully engaged with EU, Japan, and ASEAN; forging stronger collaboration with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other partners in the Gulf and the Islamic world; developing an enhanced partnership with Africa; and meaningfully reaching out to Latin America”.

Extending congratulations on the 52nd anniversary of ISSI, the deputy PM said since its founding in 1973, ISSI had evolved into one of Pakistan’s foremost strategic think-tanks. “The Foreign Office values the ISSI’s pivotal role in bridging the gap that usually exists between academic research and policy formulation,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said ISSI will continue to be in the vanguard of strategic discourse, reinforcing Pakistan’s foreign policy goals and promoting the cause of peace, security and international cooperation through knowledge, dialogue, and forward-looking analysis.