KP tourism authority issues weather alert amid pre-monsoon rains

PESHAWAR, Jun 30 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has once again issued an alert for tourists as pre-monsoon rains continue across the province.

An official release said that heavy rainfall was currently being reported in several northern districts, particularly around the Lowari Tunnel region. Authorities had warned of potential flash floods and landslides due to ongoing downpours.

It advised tourists and travelers to avoid non-essential travel and to take necessary safety precautions.

The authority emphasized the importance of staying informed and cautious during this period of unpredictable weather adding that in case of emergencies, travelers can contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Helpline at 1422 for assistance.