Misinformation, disinformation, fake news problems of entire world: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that misinformation, disinformation, and fake news were problems of the entire world which had to be controlled.

During a meeting with the Political Counselor of the British High Commission Miss Zoe Ware, the minister said the biggest challenge on social media was fake news and the government was dealing with this problem.

In the meeting, relations between the two countries, and the promotion of cooperation in the fields of media were discussed in detail. Cooperation in the fields of film and drama was also discussed.

Attaullah Tarar said that journalists should adopt the process of verification on social media and the whole world should develop a code of conduct related to social media.

Miss Zoe Ware congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on forming the government and Attaullah Tarar on assuming charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The UK diplomat assured her full cooperation for the promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.