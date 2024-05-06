Ministers for Interior, Aviation visit Sialkot Airport

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister of Aviation and Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif made a detailed visit to Sialkot Airport for 2 hours on Monday.

The ministers reviewed the facilities for passengers at the arrival and departure terminals at Sialkot International Airport.

They expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities available at Sialkot Airport for passengers going abroad and ordered to increase facilities at the Airport for the convenience of passengers.

Passengers going abroad have to wait up to 60 minutes for immigration, Mohsin Naqvi observed and said that Immigration counters will be increased for passengers so that they do not have to wait.

He ordered to complete the task of increasing immigration counters during the closure of Sialkot Airport for 15 days from 9 am due to runway extension project.

The federal ministers gave instructions to the concerned authorities to complete the work of immigration counters and other facilities at Sialkot airport within 15 days.

Minister for Aviation and Defense Khawaja Asif said that the search process has been simplified for the convenience of passengers and ANF at Sialkot Airport, Customs and ASF check passengers at one place instead of three different places.

Mohsin Naqvi said that 12 immigration counters should be operational when the airport reopens and the process of providing more facilities to passengers during the closure of the airport should be completed.

He said that the passengers are our honoured guests and It is our responsibility totop3 provide maximum comfort and convenience to them.

Chief Executive Officer Sialkot Airport Air Vice Marshal (R) Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti, Brigadier Sikander of Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab, FIA Gujranwala Zone Director Sajid Akram, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed and related officials were also present on the occasion.