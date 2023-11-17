Minister Shah, Iranian ambassador inaugurate Palestine-themed poster exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): The three-day Poster Exhibition themed “Palestine: Oppression, Resistance, Victory” was inaugurated at Lok Virsa Art Gallery by Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah and Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, the Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan.

The exhibition was organized by the Cultural Consulate Embassy of Iran in collaboration with the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- -Lok Virsa.

Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan Ramez Alraee, Ehsan Khazaei the Cultural Counselor Embassy of Iran, Adviser National Heritage and Culture Division Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition, Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah said the Palestinians are valiant people and they will succeed in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said responsibility rests with the world community and the United Nations to play their role to stop the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

The Minister for National Heritage regretted that the cowardly Israel has been targeting armless Palestinians and their schools and hospitals. He said Israeli forces are not even sparing the children.

He expressed his deep empathy for the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people. Additionally, he emphasized that Pakistan, in its stance, does not acknowledge the state of Israel and consistently advocates for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to “internationally agreed parameters.”

Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan expressed his condolences to the Palestinian nation for the martyrdom of more than 10,000 innocent men, women and children.

“I would like to appreciate the government of Pakistan for the strong positions taken by the high officials and different authorities, scholars and individuals other walks of life for supporting the innocent people of Palestine and against the atrocities and genocide committed by the Zionist and fascist regime of Israel,” he added.

He said that the fact is that the Zionist regime broke its records of barbarism, war crimes and genocide.

Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam said that the crimes which are committed by the Zionist regime against the civilians men, women and children of Gaza, are shocking along with the deafening silence of the Westerners.

He said that one of the duties of the Muslim world and all the free thinkers around the world should be to show to the people of the world what’s happening in Palestine and Gaza.

He suggested that, in the current status quo, the Muslim world should take meaningful and tangible measures. First, it should ensure a ceasefire and open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza. Then, it should unite to exert effective leverage against the Zionist regime. Finally, the Muslim world should guarantee the right to defense and the right of self-determination for the original people of Palestine through a free election.

He thanked the organizers of this exhibition, the participants and all those who somehow contributed to holding this event.

Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan Ramez Alraee, Ehsan Khazaei the Cultural Counselor Embassy of Iran and Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan also spoke on the occasion.