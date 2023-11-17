Ethiopian Embassy unveils PM Abiy Ahmed’s book ‘Medemer Generation’

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): The Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan on Friday unveiled the book “Medemer Generation”, authored by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The book embodies an idea, philosophy, and framework for nation-building through synergy and alignment of all resources.

Secretary Federal Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry was the chief guest at the launching ceremony, which was attended by a large number of politicians, government officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, media-persons, and civil society members.

The Secretary Federal Education, in his remarks, commended the positive change brought by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed in Ethiopia through his philosophy, idea and vision of Medemer, which was a guiding force for building the ‘Modern Ethiopia’ that had made remarkable political, and economic progress in the recent past.

He said the idea of ‘Medemer Generation’ had paramount importance to Pakistan’s context so as to address the challenges and harness the potential to build a strong and vibrant country.

“Ethiopia is blessed to be ruled by such a dynamic and visionary leader Dr Abiy Ahmed, who is globally popular and a Nobel Peace Prize winner striving to leave a legacy for the generations to come,” he added.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula on the occasion elucidated the Medemer Philosophy of Dr Abiy Ahmed who was a Nobel Prize Winner, champion of green legacy, and an advocate for regional integration and pan-Africanism.

He said Dr Abiy Ahmed had successfully led a change in the second most populous nation of Africa with effective implementation of his Medemer vision that advocated “interdependence and togetherness – a way of life that emphasizes collaboration, cooperation and unity”.

The ambassador said Ethiopia had a visionary leader and a prolific writer who had authored three books that spelled out a holistic recipe to build a better and stronger generation that hands down a perfect legacy to the next generations that through further fine-tuning keeps up on this inter-generational connectivity which will ultimately give birth to an ideal and resilient nation.

“What exalts us Ethiopians today is that we are led by a visionary leader, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, who, since coming into power, has diligently worked towards building a powerful political, economic, social, and legal system that leaves a perfect legacy for the future generations by harnessing past strengths, seizing existing potentials, and addressing shortfalls,” he added.

The ambassador said the opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan was also a result of the reforms carried out by PM Abiy Ahmed in the Ethiopian foreign policy which attached great importance to Pakistan due to its geopolitical importance, economy, geographical location and diverse culture.

President of the Africa-Pakistan Association Zafar Bakhtawari, in his speech, highlighted the outcome of Medemer idea or philosophy that had brought economic and social transformation he had seen during his visit to Ethiopia.

