Mazari rejects news of prohibiting her to witness Zohra Shah murder case hearing

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Thursday rejected the news of a private channel that she was prohibited to witness the hearing of Zohra Shah murder case in the Rawalpindi sessions court.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Human Rights, she highlighted that she went there to provide moral support to all the victims of domestic labour and child abuse.

Another purpose of her visit was to create mass awareness on the issue of domestic child labour and abuse. She was not supposed to witness the court proceedings.

The news broadcast by private channel is baseless and without any evidence.