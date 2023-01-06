Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surgery in Geneva: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was in good condition after her throat surgery in Geneva, which last for three hours.
The minister, in a tweet, said the PML-N vice president had extended gratitude to the people, especially the party workers who had prayed and conveyed good wishes to her.
الحمداللہ، مسلم لیگ(ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف جینیوا میں گلے کےآپریشن کے بعد خیریت سے ہیں الحمدللّٰہ ۔ آپریشن 3 گھنٹے جاری رہا۔ مریم نواز نے دعا اور نیک تمناؤں کے پیغامات بھیجنے والے عوام اور کارکنان کا شکریہ ادا کیاہے۔
