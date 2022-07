ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb late on Saturday greeted all the Muslims including Pakistani citizens and expats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Sacrifice means compassion, altruism, obedience, tolerance and humanity, which is liked by the Almighty Allah,” the minister tweeted while saying “Eid Mubarak” to all.