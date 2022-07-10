President condemns attack on Senator Sarfaraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

The convoy of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senator was targeted in a blast on Saturday within the limits of Sui-Kashmore Road in Dera Bugti.

In a statement, the president said terrorist elements wanted to obstruct the peace and progress of Balochistan with such activities.

Terrorists could not be well wishers of Pakistan and Balochistan, he said, adding that the terrorists could not weaken the resolve of Pakistani nation to defeat terrorism at all costs.

He prayed Allah Almighty to give complete health to those injured in the attack.