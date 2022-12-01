Marriyum felicitates UAE on its 51st national day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday extended heartfelt felicitation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s leadership and its people on their 51st national day on behalf of the Pakistani nation and its government.

The minister participated in the reception hosted by UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi here at a local hotel to mark the UAE’s 51st National Day.

On the occasion, she also extended best wishes to the UAE envoy on behalf the government of Pakistan and the people.

She said bilateral relations between the two countries were based on common heritage and multilateral cooperation. Economic and trade ties were an important part of the bilateral relations, she added.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries, she said the UAE was Pakistan’s largest trading partner and among the biggest foreign investors.

“People of Pakistan consider UAE as their second home,” she remarked.

Marriyum also prayed for a further boost in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The UAE ambassador also underscored the importance of brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

A number of parliamentarians and diplomats participated in the reception.