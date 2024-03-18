LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi’s wife

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Tehreem Elahi, the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, for not attending the hearing of a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to her and other accused in a money laundering case.

The division bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, passed the orders while hearing the petition filed by the prosecution for the bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and other accused in the money laundering case.

During the proceedings, Rasikh Elahi and Zahra Elahi, along with their counsel Amir Saeed Rawn, appeared before the bench. However, Tehreem Elahi did not appear despite the issuance of her bailable arrest warrants at the previous hearing.

Amir Saeed Rawn submitted that he represents Rasikh Elahi and Zahra Elahi but not Tehreem Elahi, whose bailable arrest warrants were issued by the court at the last hearing.

At this stage, a federal law officer and a deputy director of the Federal Investigation Agency submitted that Tehreem Elahi was not cooperating despite the issuance of several notices.

Subsequently, the bench issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Tehreem Elahi and adjourned further hearing, announcing taking up the matter after Eid holidays.

The prosecution had approached for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and other accused, stating that the trial court awarded bail in violation of the law. It pleaded with the court to cancel the bail granted to the accused. A sessions court had granted bail to Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and other accused in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The agency had accused Tehreem Elahi of committing Rs 30 million in money laundering.