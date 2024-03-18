Man arrested on assaulting teenage girl

KHANEWAL, Mar 18 (APP):Khanewal police arrested an accused on Monday, within an hour after he was accused of assaulting a fourteen year old girl in railways colony, Khanewal Kohna police area.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Khanewal police was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against elements involved in violence against women cases on the orders of DPO Rana Omar Farooq and as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Police took action swiftly soon after receiving information that a man attempted to rape the teenage girl and arrested the accused who also was a resident of railways colony. Police have started investigations, the spokesman said.