KP to become first province to implement 'Google for Education' to aid students

PESHAWAR, Nov 20 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was going to be the first province that will upgrade the existing education sector through Google’s digital technologies and disrupt the old education system hence empowering the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan.

In this regard, Tech Valley Pakistan – trusted country partner of Google for Education, Google Workspace and Google Cloud in Pakistan – has joined hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education Department (KPESE) in order to deploy G-Suite for Education in educational institutes and digitally equip teachers with Google training, starting with a pilot program in Peshawar, says a press statement issued here Friday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge technological breach was displayed in the country especially in the education sector.

One of the key learnings from COVID-19 was that the majority of our teachers are lacking proper IT proficiency and don’t have the knowledge and certification related to teaching remotely and digitally.

With the help of Google for Education, the educational institutions across the province will be digitally enabled and equipped.

The project will also ensure that the teachers receive proper technological training & certifications. Later on this digital literacy will be passed on to the students as well.

According to Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai, the modern education system of the province integrated with Google will bring more positive ‘educational changes’ and will also aim to improve the existing literacy rate.