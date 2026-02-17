King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre launches Ramadan food basket project 2026

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has commenced the distribution of food assistance across 30 districts of Pakistan in observance of the holy month of Ramazan.

The initiative is being implemented under the Food Security Support Project Pakistan 2026 (Phase-5) and aims to support 192,500 vulnerable individuals facing food insecurity.

The project provides comprehensive food baskets designed to meet the nutritional needs of beneficiary families during Ramadan.

Each package weighs 97 kilograms and includes 80 kilograms of wheat flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, 2 kilograms of dates, and 5 kilograms of gram pulse (Daal Chana). The contents are calculated to sustain an average household for the entire month of Ramazan.

The distribution process is being conducted in a transparent and coordinated manner in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), district administrations, and KSrelief’s implementing partners—the Hayat Foundation and the Peace & Development Organization.

Through this initiative, KSrelief reaffirms its continued commitment to addressing food security challenges in Pakistan. The project reflects the Centre’s broader humanitarian mandate to alleviate suffering, enhance resilience, and support vulnerable communities during critical periods, particularly during the blessed month of Ramazan.