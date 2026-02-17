Wajiha Qamar addresses 20th convocation of BZU, terms occasion celebration of perseverance, academic excellence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar on Tuesday addressed the 20th Convocation of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Multan, congratulating graduating students and commending the university for its remarkable academic achievements.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister termed the occasion a celebration of perseverance, academic excellence, and national progress, said a press release here.

She congratulated the Vice Chancellor, faculty, administration, and students on BZU’s impressive performance in global rankings, noting that the university is ranked 601–800 in the Times Higher Education global rankings, securing joint 2nd position nationally and joint 1st position in Punjab, with a significant improvement over the previous year.

The Minister lauded the university’s leadership for transforming BZU into a hub of knowledge and innovation in South Punjab, stating that such progress is the result of disciplined leadership, dedicated faculty, and a culture that fosters inquiry and creativity.

Addressing the graduates, Ms. Qamar emphasized that their degrees symbolize resilience, determination, and commitment to learning in a rapidly evolving world.

She observed that the contemporary era—defined by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and global interconnectivity—demands not only technical expertise but also ethical clarity, adaptive thinking, and responsible leadership.

Highlighting the Government’s commitment to strengthening higher education, the Minister reiterated that reforms are underway to modernize curricula, enhance faculty development, expand research funding, and improve institutional governance. She stated that the Government remains committed to promoting merit, transparency, inclusion, and quality to build a knowledge-driven economy.

She also appreciated BZU’s inclusive policies, noting its support for students from remote and under-served regions, minorities, children of martyrs, and differently-abled individuals, emphasizing that true excellence lies in expanding access to opportunity.

Encouraging graduates to contribute to national development, the Minister urged them to pursue innovation, strengthen institutions, promote social harmony, and address pressing challenges including poverty alleviation, environmental sustainability, educational equity, and economic resilience.

She called upon the youth to lead with integrity, empathy, and a spirit of service, reaffirming the Government’s resolve to build an enlightened, progressive, inclusive, and globally competitive Pakistan.

The convocation ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor, distinguished academicians, faculty members, parents, and a large number of graduating students.