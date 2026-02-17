Oman empowers 50 rural schools with first ever high speed satellite connectivity

MUSCAT, Feb 17 (TIMESOFOMAN/APP): The Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Education has reached a significant milestone in its national digital strategy by activating high-speed satellite internet services in 50 schools located in the Sultanate’s most remote regions. This initiative is the result of a close partnership with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and represents a major leap forward in ensuring that geographical isolation no longer limits educational quality.

By utilising Starlink satellite connectivity, these schools can now bypass the physical challenges of laying fiber-optic cables through rugged mountains and vast deserts, gaining immediate access to reliable broadband for the very first time.

The primary goal of this rollout is to provide a seamless digital learning environment that mirrors the resources available in urban centers. With high-speed connectivity now active, teachers and students in these distant areas can fully engage with national online educational platforms, access a vast library of modern teaching resources, and participate in real-time interactive lessons.

This project not only supports the Ministry’s goal of accelerating digital transformation but also ensures that every student in Oman, regardless of their location, is equipped with the technological tools necessary for a future-focused education.