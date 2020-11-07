Kashmiris people craving to unite with Pakistan always disregarded: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Saturday that Kashmiris people craving to unite with the Pakistan had always disregarded by successive Indian government.

The only demand of the Kashmiris is to get the right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions so that they can decide for their future; he said this while talking in the current affairs program of Radio Pakistan.

He appreciated the courage and motivation of brave Kashmiris that despite the use of pallet guns and cluster bombs by Indian forces against them.

“The Kashmiris have not stepped back an inch from the demand of their fundamental right”.

In meanwhile the UN Secretary General has urged India to respect human rights in IIOJ&K.

Moreover, UNSC held three meetings on Kashmir issue after a gap of over 50 years.

He further said the Indian government wants to change the demography of the valley by settling outsiders there, but it will never be easy for the fascist government to do it easily.