BJP biggest propaganda machine in the region: Omar Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP): Pro-India National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minster, Omar Abdullah, has described the BJP as the biggest propaganda machine in India, saying that Modi-led Indian government built its case to revoke Article 370 through sheer propaganda, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he addressed a gathering in Jammu, Omar Abdullah said, “now, the land is not ours, the jobs here are not ours, but in other BJP-ruled states, they have a different yardstick”.

Citing the case of Haryana, he said that the BJP government had passed a law to secure jobs for Haryana’s youngsters. But in IIOJK, he said, this mechanism was done away with.

“After Hitler’s government, the BJP is perhaps the only party that has indulged in propaganda on such a mass scale. You talk about Article 370 and the BJP whips up its propaganda on social media, WhatsApp groups and on their favourite TV channels,” he said.

Omar Abdullah said that there was nothing wrong in fighting for Article 370 as it had existed as a provision of the Indian Constitution.

“Talk about Article 370 and they say we are talking the language of Pakistan. Article 370 did not exist in the Constitution of Pakistan but in the Constitution of India.

Similarly, Article 35A was a provision of the Indian Constitution and not that of any other Constitution,” he said.