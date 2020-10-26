Kashmiris on both sides of LoC to observe black day on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world are all set to observe black day on Tuesday (tomorrow) which aims to convey extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu and Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

“Kashmiris will convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland”, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Call for observance of the black day to be marked by shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

On October 27, 1947, Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the essence of partition plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that since October 1947, tens of thousands of Indian troops continue to illegally occupy the territory.

It appealed to the Kashmiris living across the globe to hold anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and protests on the day to draw world’s attention towards the unresolved Kashmir dispute and the suffering of the people living in the occupied territory.

The Democratic Freedom Party in a statement terming October 27 as one of the darkest chapters of Kashmir’ history said that the invasion was a naked aggression and an atrocious attack on the political and democratic rights of millions of Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, posters continued to surface in Srinagar and other areas appealing people to observe complete shutdown on Tuesday to register their protest against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. The posters were displayed by different pro-freedom organizations.

A former mujahid succumbed to wounds at a hospital in Srinagar, today, ten days after he was shot by unknown gunmen in Pulwama district.

The deceased, Tanveer Ahmad Sofi was fatally attacked on October 15. Delegations comprising senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and members of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum during visits to the families of the youth, recently martyred by Indian troops, in Srinagar, Islamabad and Pulwama made it clear that India cannot subdue Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom through use of brute force.

Hooligans associated with the ruling BJP barged into the Jammu office of Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party and beat its office bearers. The attack came hours after PDP President Mehbooba Mufti refused to raise the Indian flag.

An anti-India protest demonstration was held outside the Indian Embassy in Frankfurt, Germany, against the rising violations of human rights by India in IIOJK. A large number of Kashmiri community members participated in the demonstration which was organized by the EU-Pak Friendship.