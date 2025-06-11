Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlights climate-resilient infrastructure in new maritime strategy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday emphasized the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure in a new maritime strategy, aiming to modernize ports, reduce environmental impact, and boost economic growth.

In a series of high-level meetings, the minister reviewed progress across key maritime institutions, including the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA), and the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), emphasizing environmental sustainability.

The Minister assessed the implementation of PQA’s 10-year development plan focused on increasing cargo handling capacity and modernizing infrastructure to establish the port as a regional maritime logistics hub.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry also evaluated KPT’s reform strategy emphasizing governance, human capital, operational modernization, financial sustainability, stakeholder engagement, and service delivery.

KPT management reported progress including digitalization projects, clearance of about 44,000 stuck up containers at the port, improved export facilitation, debris collection mechanisms, and successful oil spill response exercises.

Marine Fisheries Department (MDF) shared initiatives with the Minister such as establishing a fisheries dialogue and research center, revamping the fisheries training center to conduct 300 training sessions over three years, reactivating four laboratories, achieving a non-tax revenue target of Rs. 250 million, and securing $450 million in seafood exports.

Director General of MDF, Dr. Mansoor Ali Wasan, informed the Maritime Minister that stakeholders in fisheries, such as fishermen, exporters, and crew members will receive training at the Fisheries Research Center.

The Minister urged KoFHA to accelerate the Pak Aqua public-private venture to enhance trade by leveraging private sector investment for facility modernization and operational efficiency.

This comprehensive approach positions maritime sector to contribute meaningfully to global climate goals while fostering economic growth and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in international trade, the Minister stated.