Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Domestic

DC visits DHQ hospital,inspects facilities:

SARGODHA, Jun 11 (APP):Deputy Commissioner, Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya on Wednesday visited District Headquarter Hospital and inspected various section of the hospital including trauma center, emergency, burn Unit, CCU.
The DC also checked the cleanliness condition and medical facilities being provided to the patients.
During his visit,he met the attendees of the patients and listened their problems.
The DC Khalid Javed Goraya visited dialysis ward located in old buildings of the hospital.
“Punjab government is spending millions rupees for provision of basic facilities of the health and treatment to the masses so these benefits should be provided to the lay-man”, he added.
