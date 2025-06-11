44.2 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticChairman DDAC inaugurates lab, solar plant at THQ
Domestic

Chairman DDAC inaugurates lab, solar plant at THQ

11
- Advertisement -
DIR LOWER, Jun 11 (APP):Chairman DDAC Dir Lower, MPA, Abaid ur Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated a modern lab and Solar plant system in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Sammar Bagh, to provide the latest facilities to patients.
Talking to media persons, he said the provincial government was committed to providing modern facilities to the people at their doorsteps.
The new facilities worth Rs 15 million had been installed in the hospital, he informed.
MNA, Basheer Khan and Assistant Commissioner, Jandol Zeshan Najeeb were present on the occasion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan