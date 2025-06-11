Chairman DDAC inaugurates lab, solar plant at THQ

- Advertisement -

DIR LOWER, Jun 11 (APP):Chairman DDAC Dir Lower, MPA, Abaid ur Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated a modern lab and Solar plant system in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Sammar Bagh, to provide the latest facilities to patients.

Talking to media persons, he said the provincial government was committed to providing modern facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

The new facilities worth Rs 15 million had been installed in the hospital, he informed.

MNA, Basheer Khan and Assistant Commissioner, Jandol Zeshan Najeeb were present on the occasion.