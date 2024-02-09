JUI Candidate Fazal Qadir wins PB-02 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Fazal Qadir has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-02, Zyob by securing 11,453 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was an Independent candidate Mitha Khan who bagged 9,115 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 37.55 per cent.