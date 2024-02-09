Mohammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary wins NA-106 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Mohmmad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-106, Toba Tek Singh II by securing 137,629 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent Candidate Kahlid Nawaz, who bagged 136,924, votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.78, percent.