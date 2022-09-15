Japanese minister condoles with Pakistani envoy on losses in floods

TOKYO, Sep 15 (APP): Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke visited the embassy of Pakistan here on Thursday and expressed condolences on behalf of the government of Japan, on losses in devastating floods in Pakistan.



During a meeting with Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires Ismat Hassan Sial, he expressed grief and sympathy on the loss of precious lives and displacement of millions in Pakistan during the torrential rains.

Besides flood-related matters, various issues on bilateral matters were also discussed during the meeting.

To express solidarity on behalf of the Government of Hyogo Prefecture of Japan, Imago Motohiko, Director General, Hyogo Prefectural Government, also visited the embassy of Pakistan.



He pledged a donation of Japanese Yen One million for flood affectees.

Ismat Hassan expressed gratitude for the sympathy and donation by the government of Hyogo Prefecture. Further ways of enhancing future relations were also discussed.