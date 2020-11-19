Japanese Envoy express interest in seriously examining Indian terrorism dossier

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda on Thursday expressed his interest in seriously examining the dossier highlighting Indian terrorism in Pakistan during his meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The SAPM and Japense envoy also vowed to strengthen think tank level partnership between the two countries, said a press release.

The Japanese Ambassador also made a proposal in this regard.

Ambassador Matsuda also discussed peace process in Afghanistan with the SAPM.

The Japanese Ambassador expressed interest in enhancing regional connectivity between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moeed said Pakistan was focusing on economic security as it was becoming an economic base for the region.

“Pakistan can act as a trade corridor for Afghanistan,” he added.

The SAPM also vowed that all impediments faced during the employment of Pakistani skilled labour in Japan would be resolved soon.