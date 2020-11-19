Home Photos Feature Photos A worker arranging clay-made pitchers for drying purpose at his workplace in... PhotosFeature Photos A worker arranging clay-made pitchers for drying purpose at his workplace in Kumharpara at Jamshoro Road Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 3:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-191120 HYDERABAD: November 19 A worker arranging clay-made pitchers for drying purpose at his workplace in Kumharpara at Jamshoro Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP05-191120 ALSO READ Artisans busy in preparing clay-made stuff at their workplace in Kumharpara at Jamshoro Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Artisans busy in preparing clay-made stuff at their workplace in Kumharpara at Jamshoro Road HYDERABAD: October 13 Labourers preparing clay-made stuff at their workplace. APP photo by Akram Ali SARGODHA: September 17 – A vendor displaying and arranging clay-made and plastic household stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo...