IRSA releases 67,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 67,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1491.00 feet which was 89.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 14,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.50 feet, which was 151.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 30,400, 29,500, 29,400, and 9,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 1,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.