Joint security checkposts lawful, equipped with body cameras, helplines: Talal Badar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Talal Badar on Friday informed the Senate that joint security check posts were fully lawful, equipped with body cameras, surveillance systems and helplines, and had been established solely to ensure public safety amid prevailing security challenges.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised Asad Qasim regarding the hardships being faced by the people of Balochistan and Sindh due to prolonged daily queues at the Ranger’s pickets at the Hub Chowki, he said setting up joint check posts was permitted under Section 6 of the Rangers Ordinance, while Pakistan Customs had also sought Rangers’ assistance under anti-smuggling rules notified through an SRO in 2023.

He said the provincial government of Sindh had played a key role in establishing and facilitating these check posts in consultation with all stakeholders.

Talal Badar told the House that around 10 joint check posts were operational at different locations, adding that nearly 4,000 vehicles passed through one such check post daily, underscoring its importance from both law and order and anti-smuggling perspectives.

He said the check posts were also meant to curb the movement of weapons and ammunition, often based on intelligence-led information.

The minister acknowledged that commuters might face inconvenience at times but stressed that these measures were necessary in view of the security situation. To address public complaints, he said dedicated helplines, including a WhatsApp number, had been activated, and any complaint received was promptly inquired into. An officer of inspector rank or above, he added, remained present at the check posts at all times to supervise operations.

He assured the Senate that additional personnel and facilities would be provided where required and that coordination with the provincial government would be further strengthened to improve traffic flow and public convenience without compromising security.