Proclaimed offender killed during encounter with police

- Advertisement -

DARYA KHAN, Feb 6 (APP):The police killed a proclaimed offender during encounter near Umar Wali area, the police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that the proclaimed offender namely Iftikhar killed three personals of Crime Control Department (CCD) and girl some days ago while escaping during shootout with the police in Mango Changar area.

The police formed special teams to arrest the outlaw, adding on tip off, the police raided and as a result Iftikhar and his accomplice opened indiscriminate firing on the police.

In retaliation, the proclaimed offender was killed during the encounter.

APP/mja/378