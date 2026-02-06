NA passes APP Amendment Bill to align law with Supreme Court ruling

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday passed the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introducing amendments to the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ordinance, 2002 (LXXX of 2002).

The bill was moved in the lower house by Federal Minister for the Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.It will now be laid before the Senate for consideration.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and functions as the state news agency under the APP Ordinance, 2002.

The amendments follow the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Mustafa Impex case, after which the federal cabinet directed ministries and divisions to amend relevant laws, rules and ordinances in consultation with the Law and Justice Division to replace references to the “Federal Government” with the appropriate authorities.

The cabinet reiterated these directives in subsequent decisions in 2018 and 2022 to reduce its burden of routine administrative matters.

In line with further cabinet directions issued in July 2025, the process to amend the APP Ordinance was re-initiated.

The draft amendment bill was subsequently approved by the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases (CCLC) and later ratified by the federal cabinet before being presented to parliament.