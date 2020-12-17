Interior Minister visits police line headquarters, inaugurates app for online registration of tenants

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday visited Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad and launched the “Tasdeeq Application” for the Online registration of tenants and servants where citizens can now verify their details at home without going to the Police Station.

The Minister for Interior was presented guard of honor on his arrival to the Police Line Headquarters.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and senior officials of Islamabad police were also present on the occasion.

The minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha. He also wrote his comments in the visitors’ book and later visited the Central Police Office.

Working on the vision of the Prime Minister to leverage Technology and facilitating people, Islamabad Police has launched this App to facilitate people.

The Tasdeeq platform, which is both an App and associated Website would help both Domestic Households and Businesses to register and verify the criminal background of their workers and tenants from the comfort of their homes and offices.

The Households and Businesses would comply with the Requirements of tenants & workers Registration as well as employee registration. It would also help secure neighborhoods and business premises by helping identify the criminals in the system.

The minister said that purpose of his visit is to pay tributes to those police officials who sacrificed their lives for this nation.

He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the force including Islamabad traffic police and said that that Islamabad police would be made role model for police force of other provinces.

About the performance of Islamabad police, the minister said that crime rate has witnessed significant decrease in the federal capital and all out facilities would be given to police force for discharging their duties efficiently.

Interior Minister said that police was playing pivotal role for peace, security in the country and remained second force for maintenance of peace during odd times.

He said that steps were being taken for the capacity building of Islamabad Police and assured to take up matter of enhancing privileges of Islamabad police personnel with the Prime Minister as they were getting less benefits.

For the accommodation facilities to police personnel, special efforts would be made and 800 Kanal land would be allotted for the purpose.

The Prime Minister, he said, would review passing out parade of the Islamabad Police this month.

He said that package for martyred personnel of the force was Rs. 3 million which has been increased by the Prime Minister upto Rs.23.5 million.

He said that families of martyred personnel would be paid the remaining amount soon while their children would be employed in the force.

To a question, he said efforts were being made to make Islamabad a safe city of the country as the overall security plan would be further improved.

The minister said that all unnecessary check posts would be removed in the capital and convenience to public would be top priority.

He said that checking system through smart cars equipped with latest technology would be introduced in the city while more cars would be provided to Islamabad police for effective checking.

The minister was briefed by IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar about functioning as well as structure of the force and steps taken to facilitate citizens.

The minister also observed the working of smart cars and e-facilitation van. The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar thanked the minister over this visit and renewed commitment to make Islamabad as the safest city in the world as per vision of Prime Minister.