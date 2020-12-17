Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that it respects fast bowler Muhammad Amir decision of retirement from international cricket.

Chief Executive Officer, PCB, Wasim Khan spoke with Muhammad Amir on Thursday afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

The 29-year-old bowler confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches, he said.

“ This is a personal decision of Muhammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage”, he added.