ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Monday that the incompetent and corrupt provincial government of mafia has ruined Sindh province.

In his reaction to statement of Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said instead of serving the people, the job of the corrupt and incompetent provincial ministers is to deliver money to Bilawal House, said a press release.

He said that the stability and growth on the economic front and the performance of the federal government were an issue for the “Parchi” (receipt) chairman PPP.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill highlighted the performance of federal government and said that 20 billion US dollar current account deficit has been converted into a US dollar 959 million surplus, while the trade volume of Pakistan Stock Exchange is also at record 4-year high.

He said Pakistan Stock Exchange has become the best performer in Asia by crossing the bench mark of 47,000 points.

Similarly, he said the tax revenue has also witnessed 6% increase and remittances by 24% in the last seven months.

He asked Bilawal to get out of federal government phobia and have mercy on the people of Sindh.

Special Assistant said there are daily reports of deaths of children from Sindh due to diseases like hunger, AIDS and measles but unfortunately the rulers of Sindh are in deep slumber and were not paying any heed to the issues of the people and development of the province.