IHC terminates contempt notice against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday discharged the contempt of court show-cause notice against PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan after expressing satisfaction on his affidavit in case pertaining threatening remarks about a female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

A five member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Baber Sattar heard the case. PTI’s Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court along with his lawyer Hamid Khan.

The lawyer informed the court that his client had submitted affidavit in compliance of the court orders.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice IHC remarked that the court had viewed the affidavit. Imran Khan had proved his positive intention by visiting the additional session court in order to render formal apology to the lady judge.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the larger bench had unanimously decided to discharge the contempt of court case as the bench was satisfied with the conduct of Imran Khan.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman raised objection on discharging of the case and said that PTI’s chairman had not rendered unconditional apology in his affidavit. The court asked the AAG to submit his objections in written form so that it may be made as part of the detailed order, and terminated the notice.

In previous hearing, PTI’s chief had assured the bench that he wouldn’t do such act in future. He stated that he was apologetic for his remarks about the female judge. The court, however, had instructed him to file written affidavit with regard to his statement.