PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 83 points

As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,140 of them recorded gain and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged

ISLAMABAD, OCT 03 (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 83.03 points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 41,211.70 against 41,128.67 points on the last working day.

A total of 185,369,288 shares were traded during the day compared to 205,699,969 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.382 billion against Rs.9.499 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,140 of them recorded gain and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hub Power Company with 30,842,445 shares at Rs.75.15 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 15,993,429 at Rs.129.58 and Habib Bank with 13,165,202 at Rs.68.19 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs84.01 per share price, closing at Rs.1,233 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Textile with Rs 49 rise in per share price to Rs.1,149.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.95 per share closing at Rs2,300 followed by Colgate PalmXCXB with Rs 26.49 decline to close at Rs.2,103.51.