IESCO imposes over Rs 6.1 mln fine on 166 power pilferers in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed fine of Rs 6.1 million on 166 power pilferers during last 24 hour across all five circles of the company during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive.

The IESCO spokesperson told that over Rs 110.1 million fine has been imposed on 2,754 power thieves during the current month. Around 124 FIRs have also been registered in the concern police stations while 64 have already been arrested, he said.

He requested the consumers to report power theft cases at toll free help line 118 or 051-9252933.