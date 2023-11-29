KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ever Utile Container Ship

M.T Mardan Tanker

Safeen Prime Container Ship

Navios Lapis Container Ship

Crimson Jade Tanker

Kamome Victoria Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Newsun Vision

Fgion Trader

M.T Lahore

Hafnia Tagus

Xin Chang Shu

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Safeen Prime 29-11-2023

GSL Elizabeth 29-11-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

RDO Endeavour 29-11-2023 D/L Container

TRF Kristansand 30-11-2023 D/18000 Chemical

XIN Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Contianer

Wooyang Dany 30-11-2023 D/55000 Wheat In Bulk

AL Amal 30-11-2023 L/5500 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,505 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,961 Metric Tons of export cargo and 89,544 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 32,860 43,680 76,540

BULK Cargo 170 —— 170

Chickpeas 1,369 —— 1,369

Clinkers —— 21,281 21,281

Lentils 2,544 —— 2,544

Rapessed 3,628 —— 3,628

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,406 —— 34,406