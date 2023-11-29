KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Utile Container Ship
M.T Mardan Tanker
Safeen Prime Container Ship
Navios Lapis Container Ship
Crimson Jade Tanker
Kamome Victoria Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Newsun Vision
Fgion Trader
M.T Lahore
Hafnia Tagus
Xin Chang Shu
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Safeen Prime 29-11-2023
GSL Elizabeth 29-11-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
RDO Endeavour 29-11-2023 D/L Container
TRF Kristansand 30-11-2023 D/18000 Chemical
XIN Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Contianer
Wooyang Dany 30-11-2023 D/55000 Wheat In Bulk
AL Amal 30-11-2023 L/5500 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,505 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,961 Metric Tons of export cargo and 89,544 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 32,860 43,680 76,540
BULK Cargo 170 —— 170
Chickpeas 1,369 —— 1,369
Clinkers —— 21,281 21,281
Lentils 2,544 —— 2,544
Rapessed 3,628 —— 3,628
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,406 —— 34,406