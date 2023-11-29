KPT shipping movements report

KPT
KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Utile               Container Ship
M.T Mardan               Tanker
Safeen Prime             Container Ship
Navios Lapis             Container Ship
Crimson Jade             Tanker
Kamome Victoria          Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Newsun Vision
Fgion Trader
M.T Lahore
Hafnia Tagus
Xin Chang Shu
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
Safeen Prime                29-11-2023
GSL Elizabeth               29-11-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
RDO Endeavour               29-11-2023       D/L Container
TRF Kristansand             30-11-2023       D/18000 Chemical
XIN Pu Dong                 30-11-2023       D/L Contianer
Wooyang Dany                30-11-2023       D/55000 Wheat In Bulk
AL Amal                     30-11-2023       L/5500  Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,505  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,961 Metric Tons of export cargo and 89,544 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         32,860         43,680         76,540
BULK Cargo                     170         ——            170
Chickpeas                    1,369         ——          1,369
Clinkers                    ——         21,281         21,281
Lentils                      2,544         ——          2,544
Rapessed                     3,628         ——          3,628
Oil/Liquid Cargo:           34,406         ——         34,406

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services