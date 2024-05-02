HEC announces Moroccan scholarships for students

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has announced scholarships for Pakistani/AJK students through Higher Education Commission (HEC) to study Undergraduate, Master’s and PhD at Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher Education.

The official sources said, “All applicants are required to provide the valid HAT or USAT test score. Those applicants who do not have the valid HAT/USAT test score, please visit the Education Testing Council website for more information.”

“However, nomination criteria is based on HAT test score for Masters/PhD programs and USAT test score for Bachelors. HEC reserves the right to change or modify the nomination criteria,” the sources added.

According to the details, a minimum of 12 years of education (FSC/A-level) Degree required for undergraduate program, with maximum age of 23 years. While, a minimum of 16 years of education in relevant fields of study for Master’s program.

However, a minimum of 18 years of education in the relevant field of study for admission in PhD program in respective Moroccan University. Applicants must fulfill other requirements set by the relevant university in Morocco.

“The Moroccan Government shall only consider applications in following programs for Undergraduate, Master, and PhD, i.e

Medical Studies, Paramedical Science, Commercial and Management Science, Engineering and Technological Science, Agronomic and Veterinary Science and Architecture,” the sources said.

The sources further informed, “French being the primary language in the majority of training establishments in Morocco, in particular in the scientific technical and economic sectors, the candidate who will be admitted to the said institution, will have to continue refresher courses in the French language in appropriate center for this purpose during the academic year 2024/2025(Alliance Francaise, Center Culture Francals, etc.) in the country of origin.”

At the end of the linguistic upgrading programme, the students retained in the “university training” quota, admitted to the end of linguistic training tests, will be oriented, according to the scientific quality of their files and according to the order merit, towards training courses.

The “Arabic Language and Literature” and “Islamic Studies” courses are taught in Arabic. Candidates for these courses must be proficient in this language. The option “legal Science” is taught by choice (Arabic or French).

The students were asked to apply online at: https://scholarship.hec.gov.pk. After registering and filling your profile, please select ” Moroccan Government Scholarship Program “.

After submission of the application, get its printed copy to be signed by applicant. The deadline to submit the online application on HEC portal is May 10, 2024.

It is the sole responsibility of student(s) applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical and Dental council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council etc.

Perspective applicants are not required to submit any document (hard copies) to HEC at this stage of the application process. Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit the following documents. To avoid any inconvenience later on, perspective applicants are directed to prepare an application dossier as per details i.e copy of signed application form of HEC, attested copies of all educational documents, copy of CNIC, candidate’s letter of motivation, documents to certify outstanding educational performances and candidate’s involvement in extracurricular and volunteering activities and letter of recommendation to emphasize candidate’s qualities.

For doctoral students, dissertation/thesis prepared for obtaining the Master’s degree and the doctoral thesis proposal.

Non-criminal Record (Police Clearance Certificate) not older than six months before the application deadline. All applicants must submit medical certificate of satisfactory health condition. A written certificate from a physician to prove that the applicant does not have the following illnesses: AIDS, Hepatitis A, B, C or any other epidemic conditions.

In case of employment, No Objection Certificate (NOC) from applicant’s employer will be required.