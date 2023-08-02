Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP): The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was informed on Wednesday that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would refund up to Rs 185,000 each to pilgrims who had performed Hajj under the government scheme.

The committee, which met in the Parliament House with Syed Imran Ahmad Shah in the chair, lauded the Hajj arrangements.

The committee was told that a total of Rs 1,175,000 was received from the each pilgrim performing Hajj under the regular scheme, and Rs 55,000 was paid back to them before their departure for Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims, who performed the Hajj under the hardship quota, were requested to deposit Rs 1,120,000, it was further informed.

The ministry had now decided to give refunds to specific groups of pilgrims. Those who did not reside in the Markazia in Madina Al Munawwara would receive Rs 12,000 per head, and those who did not travel by train in Mina would be given Rs 21,000 per head. Furthermore, all the pilgrims would receive a refund of Rs 97,000 each.

The committee members hailed the efforts of the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, for ensuring the smooth conduct of the Hajj.

The Moavineen, appointed on merit, were noted for their excellent service, with strict measures in place to ensure proper duty performance.

The committee directed the relevant law changes regarding the Hajj Group Operators (HGOs), advocating for a competitive atmosphere among them.

It also encouraged small HGOs to form consortiums to handle larger groups of pilgrims, aiming for improved service delivery.

The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Anwar and Shahida Akhtar Ali, and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Special Invitee (through video link). Senior officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were also present, including the Secretary and Joint Secretary (Hajj).

The committee expressed hope that the positive practices and efforts would continue to benefit pilgrims in the future.