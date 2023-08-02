JUI-S chief visits blast victims in Bajaur, condemns incident

PESHAWAR, Aug 02 (APP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, to show solidarity and support on Wednesday, visited the injured victims of the tragic Bajaur blast.

Accompanied by a delegation, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims. During his visit, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani condemned the Bajaur incident in the strongest terms.

He reiterated his commitment to Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and stability, vowing to continue playing a constructive role in achieving these goals.

On this occasion, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed gratitude for the visit, stating that the presence of such esteemed scholars uplifted their spirits during this challenging time.

Maulana Haqqani also individually visited each injured person, providing them with moral support and encouragement.

The delegation included Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami, Maulana Syed Muhammad Yousuf Shah, Maulana Abdul Wahid Khateeb, Maulana Abdul Rafi, Maulana Abdul Sami, Maulana Saahib Hussain, and other distinguished scholars.

The visit served as a ray of hope for the victims and showcased the collective commitment of religious scholars towards peace and unity in Pakistan.