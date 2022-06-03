Govt to introduce economic reforms soon against inflation: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that the coalition government would soon introduce economic reforms programme to provide relief to the people.

In a tweet, the minister said that all the stakeholders should discourage the elements proponents of instability and give time to the government so that it could function and perform.

Saad Rafique said that it was also important for the present government to bring forth comprehensive programme of institutional reforms.

“Unfortunately, the mafia who is responsible for the disaster of national economy is still busy in playing politics instead of saving the country,” he added.

The minister said that it was the responsibility of everyone to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to get the country and the nation out of difficulties.

“The difference between the performance of the present government and the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will soon be visible before the whole nation,” he remarked.

He said that while bringing the prices of petroleum products at par with the international market and while saving the country from default, the political capital of coalition government was put at stake.

The minister said that it was a tough decision for the coalition government to increase the prices of petroleum products, adding the whole nation was suffering due to the incompetence of PTI chief Imran Khan and his facilitators.