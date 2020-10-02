Govt to avail all legal options to bring back Nawaz: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the government would avail all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif as he was proclaimed offender.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had submitted guarantee before the court regarding returning of Nawaz Sharif, adding it was Nawaz Sharif’s moral responsibility that he should return and face the corruption cases.

Fawad said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical ground but was not admitted in any hospital in London till date. Rather he was addressing to his party through video link as he was looking a quiet healthy, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not afraid from opposition’s any movement as it was using different tactics to escape accountability process in which they would not succeed.

Fawad said opposition’s allegation of one sided accountability being held was baseless.

To another query, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always respected the courts and their decisions.

He said the government had not imposed any restriction on freedom of expression as it was the first government which had allowed direct telecast of any oppositions’ leader speech.