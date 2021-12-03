Govt, society should partner in efforts for inclusivity of PWDs: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Friday while recounting the government’s multiple initiatives for mainstreaming and inclusivity of the persons with disabilities, urged the society to enhance their acceptability and create awareness of the available facilities.

The president, addressing a ceremony to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities annually observed on December 3, said just like the developed states, Pakistan was also striving to take proper care of the PWDs.

He exemplified the government’s initiatives of Sehat Insaf Card, waiver of higher education expenses, monthly lifetime stipend of Rs2,000, jobs quota of 2-5% and legislation for their accessibility to public places and loan facilities for them to achieve their financial independence.

Also addressed by First Lady Samina Alvi, WHO Country Mission Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala and Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nosheen Hamid, the event also featured the launch of Rapid Assistive Technology Assessment Report published by the National Health Services Academy.

The president said in order to ensure accessibility of the PWDs to public buildings, the federal government had already made legislation necessitating the construction of ramps on public buildings.

He said after two years of efforts and collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, the banks had constructed ramps for the PWDs.

He said no one could stop the country from progressing if all of its segments distributed their blessings on the deprived people.

The president advised the PWDs’ parents to come out of the taboo of sharing the disability of their child and avail the facilities to make them productive citizens of the country because they were also equally intellectual.

Regarding the ramps for the existing buildings in Islamabad, the president, who is also the vice-chancellor of several universities, said on his suggestion, the COMSATS University students had formulated a proposal for the construction of ramps in Islamabad’s F-6 market.

He said the idea could be implemented in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Chamber.

He also asked the schools to welcome the PWDs without any discrimination and called for skill training and their match-making to make them earn jobs. This process should be accomplished not as charity rather with an aim to make PWDs a productive part of society.

He said the industry and relevant match-making organizations would have to find out a niche to ensure the absorption of disabled people.

He told the gathering that so far, only 400,000 PWDs had applied for the monthly stipend of Rs2,000 which necessitated the role of the society and media to aware the entitled people of available facilities.

Lauding the competence of paralyzed Dr Sana Hafeez and visually impaired diplomat Saima Saleem who spoke at the United Nations using braille, the president said being equally intellectual, the PWDs needed acceptability and opportunities to excel.

Mentioning the assistive technology, the president referred to the use of smartphone as the white cane and launch of the mobile braille application.

He said besides manufacturing the customized wheelchair, the government was also striving for maximum availability of cochlear implants.

Highlighting the importance of the first-aid training, the president said the government was considering the revival of the training in educational institutes and also emphasized the role of the Scouts Association, Girls Guide Association and NDMA could play a role.