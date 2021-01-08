ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday said the government would not create any hindrance in the opposition’s protests.

Talking to media persons after Islamabad Police Passing Out Parade ceremony at the National Police Academy, the minister stated, “Whosoever from opposition wants to come to Islamabad, will be allowed and no hindrance will be created”.

The opposition parties’ alliance is coming to Islamabad on January 19 to stage protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan despite the fact that Raja Sultan Sikandar was not the Chief Election Commissioner at that time.

The minister said that his ministry was in efforts to improve law and order situation in the country.

He said that the facility of online visas had been introduced while 100,000 Computerized National Identity Cards will be issued on daily basis.

The Interior Ministry will also set up a media center for the journalists, he said.

The federal minister claimed that “Interior Ministry will emerge as an honest, dedicated, neat and clean ministry in near future.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that six crime incidents occurred in Islamabad from December to January. The culprits behind four incidents have been caught while rest of them will be arrested soon.

The federal minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Quetta soon to meet Hazara community mourners. “Prime Minister Imran Khan had already decided to visit Quetta before I gave him suggestion”.

The minister said he was also in favour of giving compensation to those Afghan who were martyred.

To a question about removal of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name from Exit Control List, Sheikh Rasheed said it was the decision of the cabinet. “I knew Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will move to London to meet Nawaz Sharif and he did the same”.

Responding to a question on removal of Inspector General Islamabad from his post, Sheikh Rasheed said he was removed after the incident of Usama Nadeem Satti who was shot on Islamabad Srinagar Highway. “Taking life of an innocent child is a very serious crime”, he added.

He said the case has been registered against these cops under Terrorism Act.

About PDM meetings success, he said their public meetings should have been successful as huge investment has been made by the opposition.

The federal minister said that the opposition parties would take part in by-elections as well as Senate elections and there would be no resignations as he predicted earlier.

He said next 60 to 90 days were very important in the country’s politics.

Earlier, the federal minister distributed the certificates among the police officials who will move from Grade 17 to 18.