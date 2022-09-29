Govt must take action against Imran for ‘playing with national security’: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday urged the government to take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who, he alleged, was “playing with the national security”.

ریاست پاکستان کے ساتھ مختلف اوقات میں اس جیسے کھلنڈرے کھلاڑی کھیلتے آئے مگر پھر بھی الحمدللہ پاکستان محفوظ ہے اس نے ملکی معیشت کو دلدل میں پھنسا دیا معیشت تباہ کر دی اخلاقیات تباہ کر دی یہ شخص مذہب کے ساتھ کھیلا اور یہاں تک کہ ملکی سلامتی سے کھیل گیا

Talking to media persons, he said the leaked audio had exposed the ‘abhorrable’ role of former prime minister Imran Khan in damaging the country’s vital interests, and the authorities should take him to task on that count.

“The issue of audio leak is very critical and must be dealt with sternly. This person is just politicking in sheer disregard of the national security, and he should be made accountable in any case,” Javed Latif added.

Besides other misadventures, Imran Khan did pursue such policies which had put the economy in a deep quagmire, he said.