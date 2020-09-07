Govt attaches great importance to business community: governor

LAHORE, Sep 07 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said the Pakisatn Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave great importance to the business community and would continue to support them by resolving their problems on top priority.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Shahid Nazir Ch, CEO Filter House, here in honour

of all PIAF-Founder alliance candidates contesting the annual election

of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, the governor said that deadly coronavirus

badly affected the global economy, adding that Pakistan after the coronavirus had

put the national economy back on track.

He said that now the economy was taking off in all sectors and showing upward trends

of hopeful indicators. He added the prime minister kept on having direct interaction

with the private sector to address their problems to accelerate economic

activities in the country.

Briefly speaking on the occasion, veteran trade leader and President SAARC Chamber

Iftikhar Ali Malik said the FIAF-Founder Alliance had fielded one of the best dedicated

candidates representing all markets and hoped that their fully potential contestants

would sweep the Lahore Chamber election.

He urged the candidates to serve the interest of the business community selflessly

and help solve problems of traders at provincial and federal levels.

Prominent among others were Almas Hyder, Sh Muhammad Asif, Dr Abdul Basit, Ali Hussam Asghar SVP and Mian Tariq Misbah.