Fawad calls for adoption of new technologies to bring social change

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday urged the need for adoption of new technologies to bring social change, saying innovation and new scientific products were already transforming the world.

Speaking at the launch of a new information technology company Techstirr here, he said millions of people in the world were suffering from disabilities as deafness and dumbness and needed help of new technologies.

He said now technology was available to turn sign language into spoken language.

He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with Techstirr to bring positive change in the IT landscape of Pakistan.

Fawad appreciated the efforts of the private sector for bringing social change.

Federal Secretary of Information Technology Shoaib Siddiqui said as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, investment and job creation by multinational companies and private sector were welcomed.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Techstirr Abdur Rehman Chinoy said his company was furthering the agenda of digital Pakistan.

Information Technology was playing significant role in the development of countries and the IT sector had a share of $ 11.5 trillion in the world economy.

Techstirr needed support of relevant stakeholders to boost Pakistan’s IT export to more than one billion dollar, he added.

He said Techstirr would be providing services to textile and real estate sector in Pakistan.

He said online shopping was growing in Pakistan and the company would also provide services in the E-commerce sector.

The company will give five percent of its revenue for social causes, he added.