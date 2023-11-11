Governor awards honorary PhD degrees to Shakir Shuja Abadi, Javed Chaudhry

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 11 (APP):Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman on Saturday said that universities are the bright face of society and play a key role in the development of the country.

He said along with traditional teaching, universities also perform literary and social services and patronize personalities associated with them.

“It is very gratifying that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is awarding honorary PhD degrees to two prominent personalities of the country, he said.

These views were expressed by Governor Punjab and Chancellor Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman while addressing the special convocation 2023 at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi is undoubtedly a strong reference to Seraiki language and literature and a proud asset of the South Punjab. His services to the Seraiki language and literature are worth remembering.

“Javed Chaudhary is a positive personality of Pakistani journalism and his journalistic services are commendable. I congratulate both degree recipients on the day of this ceremony”, the governor acknowledged.

Governor Punjab said that Bahawalpur is a center of lush green gardens, libraries, and great educational institutions and has an important role in national development.

The educational institutions here have produced the best academicians, writers and poets, athletes and scientists who have proved their talents at the national and international level.

Among these institutions, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is at the forefront and the role of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in promoting education from Baltistan to Sindh and Balochistan has been highly commendable.

Governor Punjab said that our educational institutions are morally bound to produce educated youth who are not only endowed with technical skills but also have high personal standards.

I am glad that under the leadership of the current Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing its role in promoting the teachings of this great poet based on peace and harmony.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, the faculty, and their team, whose hard work is making the Islamia University of Bahawalpur a major academic hub.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will continue to produce the brightest and most qualified graduates and researchers.

In his welcome address on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a university of 100 years old historical identity.

Today is a day of pride for the entire university that the eminent poet of the region Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi and university alumni and media luminary Javed Chaudhary are being awarded honorary PhD degrees.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has produced renowned figures in every field of life who have made the name of this university bright all over the world. Shakir Shaja Abadi has left a deep impression on Seraiki literature and culture with his poetry. His poetry awakens the spirit of hope and struggle in the youth. Today, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is paying tribute to this great son of the earth by conferring an honorary degree.

Mr. Javed Choudhury is a graduate of the Department of Media and Communication Studies. His column “Zero Point” is popular all over the world while the current affairs program “Kal Tak” is the most successful talk show in the evening TV programs. Javed Chaudhary is the beautiful face of our past, present, and future.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is awarding this talented student with an honorary PhD degree today.

The Vice-Chancellor while reviewing the ongoing teaching, research and development activities in the university said that 65000 students are engaged in education in 7 campuses and 15 faculties of the university and more than 2000 teachers are providing educational services.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is actively contributing to the agricultural economy of the country through its research activities, especially through cotton seeds which are being cultivated in more than 45 percent of the area.

Punjab Governor and Chancellor Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman during his tenure as the Federal Minister of Education has done billions of rupees worth of development works in this university, which include the projects of Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan Campuses and Faculty of Business Administration.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur as the chancellor and Governor Punjab also has his full support and patronage, teachers and students are grateful to him. On this occasion, Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi and Javed Chaudhary were awarded honorary PhD degrees by Governor Punjab and Chancellor Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences and Focal Person Special Convocation, Prof. Dr. Javed Hasan Chandio Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Dean Faculty of Computing, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mansoor Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Prof. Dr. Tanvir Hussain Turabi Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Dean Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Ali Dean Faculty of Online And Distance Education, Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan, In-charge Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Muazzam Jamil Registrar, Prof. Dr. Sajjad Hussain Paracha Controller of Examinations, Abdul Sattar Zahoori Treasurer, officers, dignitaries of the city, civil society representatives, media persons and students were present.